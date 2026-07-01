First Friday Art Walk open this weekend in Sequim

“Lavender Farm,” a watercolor by Laurie Ragan Anderson, will be on display at Spoonbar Sweets during the First Friday Art Walk in Sequim this weekend.

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a purple-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

• Blue Sky Real Estate, 108 W. Washington St., will host local artist Edward Sumpter.

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “Painting with Light” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature works by Deborah Harrison and Melissa Doyel. Both artists will be available to talk about their work.

Harrison creates art with stained glass, using the technique of layering, which adds complexity to her works and gives them a more painterly feel. Her work, which focuses on the natural world, is designed to come alive in sunlight.

“The shimmering blues of the Salish Sea, cascading waterfalls or peaceful meadows inspire me,” Harrison said. “My focus is always the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.”

Doyel, who paints with watercolors and acrylic paint, is inspired by water and by scenes where the light is just right to make the reflections and movement come alive.

“I’ve always been captivated by light — how it shimmers on water, moves through a scene or transforms something ordinary into something worth noticing,” Doyel said. “Most of my paintings begin with one of those moments that catches my eye.”

Doyel’s paintings and Harrison’s stained glass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays throughout July.

For more information, visit www.bluewhole gallery.com.

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will host the opening of “Found and Formed,” a 3-D show by Len Zeoli and Pat Reichner.

Both are members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association and have pledged 10 percent of their sales to the association’s scholarship fund.

The exhibit, the result of a six-month collaboration between Zeoli and Reichner, will feature sculptures created from natural and reclaimed materials. It will remain on display during July and August.

• The A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host a closing reception for “The Pacific Northwest Impressions” exhibit.

The exhibit features works by Anne Pfeiffer and Lin Conlan. Both are representational painters, Pfeiffer with oils and Conlan with watercolors.

Dee Shire also will exhibit her spring/summer jewelry collection, and Anne Milligan’s pastel studio will be open to view in-progress works.

• Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host Kristi Kaiser, a local watercolorist.

“I’m originally from a cattle ranch in Montana and moved to the Pacific Northwest to enjoy the temperate weather and the beauty of the Olympic Mountains and Pacific Ocean,” Kaiser said. “During my career as a software engineer, I discovered my passion for watercolor painting, amazed and inspired by the flora and fauna that surrounds us.”

• Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will host Mary Lou Sanelli, who will discuss “In So Many Words,” her new collection of essays.

• Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will host watercolorist Laurie Ragan Anderson.

• The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by Reckless Dove.

• The Rain Shadow Artisans will be in Whimsey Park, 130 E. Washington St., to demonstrate and sell their work.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature music by Kate Lily.

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Dawn and Steve.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations and decorative pieces for the season.

• Forage Gifts & Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St., will feature local and regional gifts and treats.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired seasonal organic food.

• Over the Fence, 118 E. Washington St., will showcase local makers.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music by Border Town Folk and locally crafted wines from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will show local art, including glass, pottery, illustrations and local artists’ photography.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m., hosting a rotation of local artists.

• Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., will offer artisan goods handcrafted by local artists.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will feature a rotation of local artists, live music and treats.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.