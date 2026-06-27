Free music series continue next week

Free concert series will continue in Sequim and Port Angeles next week.

Venues and the concert lineups include:

• Sequim Music in the Park

Olympic Express Big Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bandshell at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free concert is part the 2026 Music in the Park summer concert series sponsored by the city of Sequim, KSQM 91.5 FM and the Sequim Arts Commission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic.

Future performers in the series include Salty ALL DAY on July 7; Mars Garden on July 14; Buck Ellard Band on July 21; Bread and Gravy on July 28; SuperNostalgic on Aug. 4; Black Diamond Junction on Aug. 11; Backwoods Hucksters on Aug. 18; and Sound Advice on Aug. 25.

For more information, visit www.visitsunnysequim.com/202/Concerts.

• Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier

Rewind will perform at Concerts on the Pier from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The event is part of the free Concerts on the Pier series hosted by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

Attendees are encouraged to being a chair or blanket as seating is limited. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol may only be purchased at the beer and wine garden.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St.

Future performers in the series include The Foot Stompers on July 8; SuperNostalgic on July 15; Ska Island on July 22; The Nasty Habits on July 29; Great American Trainwreck on Aug. 5 and National Park Radio on Aug. 12.

This year’s series will include two bonus shows:

Reckless Dove will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 18 as part of the Port Angeles Day of Play.

Sound Advice will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to kick off the Arts In Action festival.

For more information, visit www.onthepier.org.

• Port Townsend Concerts on the Dock

The Port Townsend Main Street Program will host the free Concerts on the Dock series from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays beginning July 9.

The concerts, at Pope Marine Park, 612 Water St., Port Townsend, will run weekly through Aug. 27.

Nyby and Marco Marco will perform July 9 followed by The Kimball Superstars on July 16, The Backwoods Hucksters on July 23, Daring Greatly on July 30, Uncle Funk and The Dope 6 on Aug. 6, Marmalade on Aug. 13, POSER on Aug. 20 and Kevin Mason and The PT All Stars on Aug. 27

The concert schedule may be subject to change. Concerts will be canceled due to rain.

Parking and a free shuttle service is available at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/concerts-on-the-dock.