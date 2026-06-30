Search and rescue agencies looking for missing Port Angeles man

Swipe or click to see more

Search and Rescue personnel from multiple agencies actively search the Ediz Hook area in Port Angeles for signs of missing person Gunnar Peterson. (Clallam County Sheriff’s Office)

Swipe or click to see more

PORT ANGELES — A 22-year-old Port Angeles man is missing and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance.

Gunnar Peterson was last seen by witnesses in the early morning hours Sunday in the Ediz Hook area, according to a news release.

Surveillance video captured Peterson walking westbound on Front Street at 1:40 a.m. Sunday before he was spotted on Ediz Hook.

Peterson’s parents reported him overdue Sunday, according to the release.

“His family became concerned when he failed to return home or contact them, which they indicated is highly out of character for him,” the release stated. “Deputies immediately began investigating and searched the last known area where Gunnar had been seen. Investigators also utilized historical cellular phone location data to identify the last known location of his phone.”

Peterson went to Bar N9ne, 229 W. First St., on Saturday night and left between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a social media post by his family.

On Monday, Peterson’s family and friends located several personal belongings on the south end of Ediz Hook that they positively identified as belonging to him, according to the release.

“All indications are that he may be just in the ocean, so that’s where we’re searching right now,” Undersheriff Lorraine Shore said Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Clallam County Search and Rescue, the Port Angeles Police Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for Peterson, according to the release. Patrol boats, helicopters, unmanned aircraft systems (drones) and ground search teams all have been deployed in the effort.

On Tuesday, more agencies, including a Human Remains Detection (HRD) K9 Team from Snohomish County, Jefferson County Search and Rescue and Olympic Mountain Rescue joined the search efforts, according to the release.

There are 22 search personnel and the HRD K9 Team actively searching the Ediz Hook area.

“The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with its public safety partners as search efforts remain ongoing,” the release stated. “The investigative portion of this case has been transferred to the Port Angeles Police Department, which will continue the missing person investigation.”

Anyone who saw Peterson during the early morning hours Sunday or who has information about his whereabouts or movements is urged to contact Clallam County dispatch at 360-417-2459, option 1.

“Even information that may seem insignificant could be valuable to investigators,” the release stated.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.