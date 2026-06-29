Growth minimal at Mount Tom Creek fire

PORT ANGELES — The Mount Tom Creek Fire continued to smolder and burn with slow, creeping behavior over the weekend across steep, forested terrain, the National Park Service said.

Aerial observers reported visible smoke rising from the fire area on Monday, confirming ongoing heat. Growth remained at 86 acres and zero percent contained despite receiving more than an inch of rain over the weekend, park officials said.

Fire personnel continue to evaluate suppression and containment options in the rugged landscape, where the dense tree canopy prevents rainfall from fully reaching the forest floor. Crews will maintain situational awareness and adjust strategies as conditions evolve to ensure firefighter and public safety, park officials said.

The lightning-caused Mount Tom Creek Fire is being managed under a full‑suppression strategy.

The fire is operating under a Type 3 Incident Management organization. Crews are assessing park infrastructure in the Hoh area and identifying values at risk throughout the Hoh River valley. Personnel are developing contingency plans to ensure the safety of staff and visitors should fire activity increase, park officials said.

The fire is burning on a steep, densely forested slope about 5 miles west-northwest of Mount Olympus. The Hoh Rain Forest administrative site lies about 6 miles from the fire perimeter. All Hoh Rain Forest facilities — including the visitor center, campground and trail system — remain open to the public, park officials said.

Due to increased fire activity and dry vegetation, Olympic National Park implemented fire restrictions on Thursday. Dispersed and backcountry fires are prohibited. Fires are still allowed within established metal rings in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Propane and gas stoves are permitted when operated at least 3 feet away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

No closures are in place.

Smoke may be visible from various locations on the Olympic Peninsula. For current smoke information, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov.

A Temporary flight restriction is in place. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire, all aircraft are grounded until park officials can be sure the drone is clear of the area.