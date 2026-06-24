WEST COAST LEAGUE: Bellingham powers past Lefties 17-1

BELLINGHAM — The Port Angeles Lefties surrendered eight runs in the first inning to the defending West Coast League champion Bellingham Bells and were never able to bounce back in a 17-1 loss at Joe Martin Field.

Bellingham’s Noah Cassie (Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi) belted three home runs in Tuesday game, while Jaden Jackson (Joliet Junior College) hit a three-run home run. The Bells had eight extra-base hits and 15 hits total. Cassie has five home runs this season.

Only eight of the runs were earned as nine runs came in as the result of a pair of errors. John Hernandez (University of Redlands) actually pitched well in relief, going three innings and allowing one hit, one walk and one unearned run. He struck out three. Jordan Glowinkowski (Douglas College) gave up three home runs but did strike out six in three innings.

The Lefties had 13 baserunners but were only able to bring home one run. Caden Young (Fordham) had two doubles, a walk and a run scored. Tommy Markey, also of Fordham, had an RBI double, while Wes Lynch (California Lutheran) and Will Feltus (Yakima Valley Community College) each walked twice.

The Lefties (5-17) played first-place Bellingham (16-6) on Wednesday night after press deadline and wrap up their series against the Bells at 6:35 p.m. today. On Friday, they make their longest road trip of the season to Edmonton, Alberta, to take on the Riverhawks.

Bellingham 17, Port Angeles 1

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 6 2

Bell. 8 1 0 1 0 5 2 0 x — 17 15 0

Pitching

PA — Vens 2 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Hernandez, 3 IP, H, BB, 3 K; Glowinkowski 3 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, BB, 6 K.

Hitting

PA — Young 2-3, 2B, R, BB; Markey 1-4, 2B, RBI; Lynch 0-2, 2 BB; Feltus 0-3, 2 BB.