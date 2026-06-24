Chimacum Drainage District to meet Thursday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Chimacum Drainage District will hear the results of a temperature survey of Chimacum Creek from Glenn Gately during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The in-person meeting will be at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Additional agenda items include:

• Continued discussion and potential action regarding the district’s financial resolution.

• Continued discussion and potential action regarding the next steps for the budget process.

• Continued discussion and potential action to designate priority projects.

The full agenda is posted at https://test.co.jefferson.wa.us/WeblinkExternal/Browse.aspx?startid=10460398&dbid=0&repo=Jefferson.