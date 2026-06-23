Port Angeles traffic signal disabled at Fifth and Lincoln streets

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Public Works Department and state Department of Transportation crews are responding to a non-functioning traffic signal at the intersection of Fifth and Lincoln streets.

The traffic signal was disabled Tuesday afternoon and the intersection was being controlled by stop signs.

“Please treat it as a four-way stop,” the city Public Works Department posted on social media. “No dedicated turn lanes will be available until the signal is fully restored.”

The intersection is on U.S. Highway 101 and property of the state Department of Transportation, the city Public Works Department said.

WSDOT has determined that the entire signal cabinet needs to be replaced.

“Their staff are currently working on the replacement and hope to have the signal restored as quickly as possible,” the city Public Works Department post said.