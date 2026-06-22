Bones recovered at possible Native American burial site

PORT ANGELES — The state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation has taken over the investigation of human remains found on the Olympic Discovery Trail last week.

At 5:30 p.m. June 16, a Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a report of possible bones on the beach side of the Olympic Discovery Trail near Morse Homestead Road, according to a news release.

“The deputy went to the location and it was determined based on the age of the bones and location that they were possibly related to a Native American burial site,” the release states.

The state anthropologist, Guy Tasa, was contacted along with the Clallam County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

“Tasa was sent photos of the bones and told the deputy he was familiar with the location and said other Native American bones had been recovered near/at the location,” the release stated. “Tasa responded June 17 and assumed jurisdiction of the bones.”

Staff at the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation were not immediately available for comment.

Staff at the Clallam County Coroner’s Office did not have any additional information on Monday.