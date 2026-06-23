Classical pianist to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Lino Rivera, a classical pianist, will perform for Candlelight Concerts on Thursday.

PORT TOWNSEND — Lino Rivera will present Musical Evolution: From Works for Voice, Organ, Orchestra and Opera at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The classical pianist will perform for the Candlelight Concerts series at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The concert also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and will stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person to benefit the Recovery Cafe is requested.

Rivera will perform piano transcriptions of works by Bach, Beethoven, Schubert and Bellini.

The program will illustrate the three types of piano transcription: literal transcription, partition or reduction and metamorphosis.

The Philippines-born pianist earned a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines, a master’s degree from the University of Hawaii and a doctorate from the University of Maryland.

Rivera has performed as a solo recitalist, concerto soloist, chamber musician and accompanist on three continents.

He will be a performing faculty member for a third time at the Music and More Summer Music Festival in Bosnia Herzegovina in August.