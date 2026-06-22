Swimmer’s itch advisory issued for Lake Pleasant

Swimmers enjoy a day of recreation at Clallam County’s Lake Pleasant Park on June 14. An advisory has been issued by Clallam County Health and Human Services that swimmer’s itch has been detected in the popular lake north of Forks. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

FORKS — Clallam County Environmental Health has posted a swimmer’s itch advisory for Lake Pleasant in Beaver.

Swimmer’s itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, is a temporary skin rash caused by microscopic parasites that can be found in some lakes and ponds.

The parasites are carried by waterfowl such as ducks and geese and spend part of their life cycle in aquatic snails.

Signs and symptoms, which typically appear within hours of swimming, may include raised, itchy, red bumps or small blisters along with tingling, burning or itching of the skin.

Symptoms typically resolve on their own within five to seven days.

Humans are not suitable hosts and, although the parasites may briefly penetrate the outer layer of the skin, they cannot survive in the human body and quickly die.

It is the body’s immune response to the parasites that causes the itchy rash. The rash does not spread from person to person.

Swimmers can reduce their risk of swimmer’s itch by vigorously towel-drying immediately after leaving the water, showering as soon as possible after swimming, avoiding areas where swimmer’s itch has been reported and avoiding marshy shoreline areas and locations where snails are commonly found.

Swimmer’s itch does not usually require medical attention.

Symptoms may be relieved by cool compresses, anti-itch lotions, hydrocortisone cream and oatmeal or baking soda baths.

Consider seeing a healthcare provider if signs of infection develop, such as increasing redness, pain, swelling, warmth or fever.