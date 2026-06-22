Port Townsend School Board director steps down

PORT TOWNSEND — Nathanael O’Hara has resigned from the Port Townsend School District’s board of directors.

O’Hara, who has served as a director-at-large for 12 years, will attend his last meeting on July 16.

“It has been an honor to serve our community in this capacity over the past 12 years,” O’Hara said. “I have tremendous respect and appreciation for the teachers, support staff, administrators, coaches and volunteers who work together each day to create an enriching educational experience for our students. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and grateful for the dedication, collaboration and commitment that have helped move our district forward.”

Throughout his tenure, O’Hara served on the Finance Committee, provided a key voice in the 2016 and 2026 school construction bond initiatives, championed the district’s place-based learning programs, helped lead the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, and advocated for Port Townsend’s student-athletes with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

“Nathanael has been an extraordinary board member and a true champion for our students and community,” said Linda Rosenbury, the district’s superintendent. “His steady leadership, thoughtful questions and deep commitment to public education have made PT schools stronger. We are grateful for his 12 years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

The school board is accepting nominations for an at-large director to fill O’Hara’s vacant seat through the end of 2027.

Candidates must reside within the Port Townsend School District.

Nominations for the position can be made at www.ptschools.org/page/ school-board-director-nominations.