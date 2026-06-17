Lucy Clearwater to perform folk music at two concerts

LOS ANGELES — Lucy Clearwater will perform at the Quilcene Lantern on Sunday and at Rainshadow Recording on Monday.

The Quilcene show will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lantern, 7360 Center Road, and will include performances by Not Lenny and Ray Williams.

Tickets are $12 per person at www.lucyclearwater.com/tour or $20 at the door.

The Fort Worden show will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend, and will include performances by Lucy London and Will Jevre.

Tickets for Monday’s show are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

Clearwater is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter in the California folk tradition.

She was the winner of the New Folk Competition at the 2024 Kerrville Folk Festival and has been touring across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe for the past several years.

Her debut album, “People ≠ Possessions,” was released in May.

The album was produced by Grammy winner Tyler Chester and recorded live to tape at Bell Choir Studios in Los Angeles.

The album includes contributions from Madison Cunningham, Kenneth Pattengale of the Milk Carton Kids, Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek, Rob Moose, Harrison Whitford, Hayden Everett and Drew Taubenfeld.