COLLEGE SIGNING: Port Angeles soccer standout Matthew Miller signs with Bellevue

Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller signed to play college soccer for Bellevue College in a ceremony held Wednesday at Port Angeles High School. Miller seated, is joined by, from left, grandmother Janet Estes, father Michael Miller, Matthew Miller, mom Amber Miller and grandfather Arthur Estes.

Back row starting from the left and then going across to the right. Charles Thompson, Khyler Fowler-Thompson, Owen Stuber, Taihvan Lyle, Abe Brenkman, Daniel Benoit, Alik Ross, Jensen Wolfe. Middle row starting from the left. Sebastian Bautista, Hunter Gomez, Jay Lieberman, Kanyon Anderson, Aurelio Wilson-Rojero, Cannon Wood, Maverick Williams. Front row starting from left. Oliver Martinez, Matthew Miller, Jordan Saluskin

PORT ANGELES — Joined by a throng of family, friends/teammates and coaches, Port Angeles’ most productive goal scorer, made his selection of Bellevue College official in a signing ceremony Wednesday at the Port Angeles High School Student Center.

Miller broke the career goal-scoring record at PAHS in the fifth game of his senior season eventually collecting 97 career goals. His 38 goals in his senior season shattered another school record (boys or girls) as the Roughriders (15-4) finished second behind undefeated state champion Bainbridge in the Olympic League.

His performance earned him the Olympic League Offensive MVP award.

“I was looking for a school where I could come in and develop as a soccer player and get a good education and I didn’t want to go into a lot of debt for college,” Miller said. “Bellevue has a lower tuition cost and on-campus housing and for someone who is just about to graduate high school at 18 that was important. And they have a good soccer program that’s already established.”

Port Angeles boys soccer head coach Chris Saari said Miller will have plenty of Port Angeles folks backing Bellevue.

“He has the support of friends, family, coaches, teammates in PA,” Saari said.

“We are excited for his opportunity with Bellevue and look forward to supporting him in his next soccer chapter. He has a chance to pursue his dreams and should set his goals high. He normally rises to the occasion when it’s time for him to jump to the next level and we are confident he will have success in the NWAC.”

Miller and his Bulldogs teammates will begin fall practices in August, so it will be a short lead up time to the beginning of his college career.

“Starting up really soon, preseason for the college team is like mid-July, a voluntary minicamp that I will likely attend,” Miller said. “In between I’m going to try to get as many touches on the ball as possible. So it all starts really soon for me but I’m excited for it.”

College coach

Miller said his relationship with Bellevue head coach John Buttle has started off on the good foot.

“Coach John Buttle from the first time he met me he mentioned how much he liked me as a person and a player,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to playing under him and hoping to play for a year or two and move on to a four-year school and hopefully play pro soccer one day. There are lofty goals ahead.”

Buttle said he was impressed with Miller’s knowledge and instincts for the game.

“Matthew is a talented athlete that could pretty much play anywhere on the field — I say this because of his athletic make up, but also his IQ for the game,” Buttle said. “But what I was most impressed with was his maturity and how he carries himself. He is a classy young man with a bright future on and off the field. We are lucky to have him at Bellevue College.”

Miller had a lengthy list of thank you’s to deliver.

“First of all I thanked my parents — my dad for coaching me and pushing me to reach the goals I have meet. And my mom for loving on me and constantly supporting me. She just wanted me to make a decision that I feel good about and to have my heart in it.

My grandpa Arthur Estes for coming to all my games, always on the sideline rooting for me and being super friendly to everyone in the stands.”

Joined by a large number of his friends, Miller thanked his soccer, basketball and tennis teammates for teaching how to be a good teammate and supporting him.

He thanked his high school coaches Saari, Andrew Cooper and Kasey Ulin “for showing me how to lead, how to be a better player mentally and physically and to rise to the occaision.”

He praised soccer team captains Grant Butterworth, Jake Weaver and Kanyon Anderson for the opportunity to lead alongside them and was gracious to the team’s fans.

“I’m super thankful for all the fans who came out to our games and supported us,” Miller said. “It means everything to me to play in front of a crowd.”

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.