A&E Briefs — June 10, 2026

Father’s Day concert planned at OTA

Fat Ferdie and the Stolen Sweets will perform a Father’s Day Concert in the Gathering Room at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Featuring vocalist Jessie Lee, the program by the Fat Ferdie ensemble will include Horace Silver’s “Song For My Father,” “Sunshower” by Kenny Barron, and George Gershwin’s “Summertime.” Lee will sing standards including “Orange Colored Sky,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Besame’ Mucho,” and more.

Band members are Ed Donahue on trumpet and flugelhorn; Andy Geiger, saxophones; George Radebaugh on keyboards; Ted Enderle on bass; and drummer Tom Svornich.

The Gathering Room will be set up in cabaret style, with tables for four, room to dance, and a bar with refreshments.

Lavender garden party at The Lodge

The Lodge at Sherwood Village, 660 W. Evergreen Farm Way, invites the public to a garden party featuring culinary lavender. The free event will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

Guests will learn about different culinary lavender varieties and enjoy a live demonstration on the best methods for growing lavender in containers. Special guest speakers from B & B Family Lavender Farm will share expert tips and practical advice for successful lavender growing at home.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample culinary creations featuring lavender and discover ways to incorporate the fragrant herb into everyday cooking and entertaining.

Due to limited space, RSVPs are encouraged by calling 360-681-3100.

Book sale set with FOSL

Friends of Sequim Library’s monthly sale will be held Saturday, June 13 in Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Hwy. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the sale will close at 3 p.m. Proceeds support the Sequim Library. With questions, visit friendsofsequimlibrary.org.