ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: William Hull, Clallam Bay track and field

Wrapping up his stellar athletic career for Clallam Bay last week was William Hull.

On the weekend of May 28-30, Hull finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at the state 1B track and field championships in Yakima in a time of 15.82, a personal best, and third in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.06, a season best. He earned 11 points, contributing to the Bruins’ total of 31 points, with teammate Cyrus Politte picking up the other 20 points. Despite having just three athletes at the 1B meet, Clallam Bay finished sixth at state as a team.

Hull qualified for the state track and field meet four straight years and finished second in the 300 hurdles in 2025. He also scored 1,000 points for the Bruins’ basketball team in his career.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.