AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: More than 2,000 participate in NODM events

PORT ANGELES — The final numbers are in for the North Olympic Discovery Marathon.

A total of 1,808 people ran in the various races over two days of the NODM, not including hundreds of children who participated in the kids marathon Saturday.

On Saturday, a total of 401 people ran in the 5K with another 245 running in the 10K for 646 total participants.

On Sunday, there were a total of 712 people who ran in the half-marathon and another 288 ran the full marathon, another 50 walked it for 1,050 participants Sunday. There were also 19 relay teams with 92 total runners that finished.

Additionally, full results were not available until late Sunday for the team relay marathon.

The relay winners were Team DEI with an outstanding time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, 51.55 seconds, winning the relay by nearly 50 minutes and actually beating the individual marathon winner to the finish line.

Second was Relay Renegades in 3:27:40.40 and third was Wields, a family team, in 3:51:38.45. Arky Sparky was fourth at 3:55:37.38, while Pumpkins were fifth at 3:59:43.3.

A total of 19 relay teams, ranging from three to five people, participated in the NODM.

Pump track work

PORT ANGELES — Maintenance and repair work is scheduled at the Port Angeles pump track from Monday through June 21. The pump track will be closed while the work takes place.

Work will include widening the shoulders of the large pump track, addressing drainage issues and resealing and restriping the asphalt.

Sheedy wins six events

GRESHAM, Ore. — Longtime Port Angeles track and field coach Bob Sheedy battled through torrential rain to finish first in six out of seven events at the 2026 Portland Track and Field Club’s 54th annual classic meet Friday and Saturday.

Sheedy won the long jump with the national-best jump of 2.46 meters (8.07 feet) in the 85-89 age group, won the triple jump with a distance of 4.97 meters (16.3 feet), won the shot put at 8.79 meters (29.43 feet), the javelin at 22.3 meters (73.16 feet) and weight throw at 10.46 meters (34.3 feet) and the super weight throw at 3.94 meters.

He also finished second in the hammer throw at 21.47 meters (70.44 feet).

Sheedy dedicated his efforts to Chuck Milliman, who recently died at the age of 93.