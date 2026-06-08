AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder 14U team wins three of four

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder 14U team won three out of four games this weekend.

Wilder 14U beat City Baseball Navy-Long 9-1 and Mount Time Red 14-1 on Saturday, then beat Merchants 14U 3-2 on a walk-off and was finally beaten 7-2 by Seattle Select on Sunday.

No stats were available for the City Baseball Navy-Long game. Against Mound Time Red, Noah Kiser was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs, Cooper Merritt hit a double and drove in three runs, Gavin Doyle hit a double, scored two runs and drove in two.

Tristin Konopowski had a double with two runs scored and an RBI, Carson Greenstreet hit a double and drove in a run, while Jacob Kimzey had a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

On the mound, Coleman Keate went three innings, giving up one hit and one earned run.

In Sunday’s win over Merchants 14U, Kyler Williams hit a triple and scored two runs, while Kimzey hit a solo home run. With the score tied 2-2, Kimzey also won the game in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

Liam Shea pitched three innings, allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out five. Jay Lieberman went three innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out three.

In the Seattle Select game, Williams hit a double and scored a run.