EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards to discuss forest lands, harbor regulations

Forest lands, anchoring restrictions at Port Ludlow Harbor and economic development objectives will be before boards and commissions next week on the North Olympic Peninsula.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss state forest transfer lands reconveyance considerations during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action during their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will meet in executive session at noon Tuesday to discuss the qualifications of an applicant for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing Linda Middleton and Kasi O’Leary to the Peninsula Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; Carolynn Brock, Brock Stone and Paul Stehr-Green to the Animal Solutions Advisory Committee; Bill Alton and Suzie Nunley to the Lake Sutherland Steering Committee; Kenneth Reandeau to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee; and Jenna Ziogas to the Marine Resources Advisory Committee.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for $56,273 to provide various health and human services programs.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Social and Health Services for client service programs.

• Pre-application questionnaires for a Victim Witness Assistance grant and a Victim Witness Assistance Domestic Violence grant from the state’s Office of Crime Victim’s Advocacy.

• Position reviews for a public records deputy in the Sheriff’s Office, a noxious weed control technician in the Noxious Weeds department and an administrative specialist in the Assessor’s Office.

• An update on the parks capital repair and improvements fund from Troye Jarmuth.

• An interlocal agreement with the city of Sequim for sharing contracts for procurement of materials and supplies.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 30 regarding the proposed allocation of Regional Surface Transportation Block Grant funding.

• An agreement with Ovibos Consulting for $90,000 to develop a comprehensive marketing and content strategy for Clallam County parks.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for a $50,000 Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grant for the Peninsula Housing Authority’s Eklund at Gales project.

• A subrecipient agreement with the Clallam County Public Utility District for $27,000 to connect water service to the Peninsula Housing Authority’s Eklund at Gales project.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81835767657?pwd=WkVWbHYxSk9kVzlZekhxNDVjdTV0Zz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 818 3576 7657 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop regarding proposed changes to anchoring regulations within the Port Ludlow Harbor restricted area when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A workshop regarding criteria for evaluating the county administrator’s performance.

• A briefing regarding the Conservation Futures Fund Citizen Oversight Committee’s 2026 funding recommendations from Ron Rempel.

• A resolution to adopt an amended fee schedule for county clerk fees.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for a $999,576 pass-through grant on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County for the installation of water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure at its Mason Street development.

• Final plat approval for a four-lot subdivision of parcel No. 001281002.

• A change order on the Olympic Discovery Trail Anderson Lake connection project. The change will increase the contract amount by $839,326 from $3,834,148 to $4,673,475.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

• The Jefferson County Water Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93771153729?pwd=PTM3pDZFDAbdG440kGkiJmOZKLQWDl.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 937 7115 3729 and passcode 325801.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Transit Center, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

• The Chimacum Drainage District commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Port of Port Townsend

The Port of Port Townsend commissioners will will host special, joint meetings regarding economic development objectives and projects on Monday and Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet with the Jefferson Public Utility District board at 12:30 p.m. Monday and with the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will conduct a workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. later that day.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join any of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID is 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agendas are posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will meet 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposed update to the city’s comprehensive plan when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Forks City Hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81401897562?pwd=85SS9lvlupl0dPSlOXWEo1KCut4pbx.1.

The council also will conduct a public hearing regarding an appeal of a conditional use permit approved by the city’s planning commission for an eight-unit tiny home development at 170 Sportsman Club Road.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City council will conduct a workshop regarding facilities energy reduction/efficiency analysis when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

The council also will hear an update on planning for the Public Services Center.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire District 4 commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet at Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will consider joining an amicus brief in Washington Farm Forestry Association et al. v. State Forest Practice Board et al. during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4329081371?pwd=YlczSUZqMmRYclM4WkZJbkg5Q2N1Zz09&omn=86321818873.

To listen to the meeting, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 432 908 1371 and passcode 502502.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Jefferson County Library

The Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86808643609?pwd=RuqM3IuivNNDuoPqIuKt9ySCJjOlh5.1

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-16777.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.

The public is invited to attend.