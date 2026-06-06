Art submissions open for plein air exhibit

SEQUIM — The Olympic Peninsula Art Association is accepting submissions for plein air art show exhibit at the Sequin Branch Library.

Artists may submit up to three pieces that were created outside. Finishing touches added in a studio are acceptable.

Art should be submitted at www.jotform.com/build/260354088122048 by June 30. There is no fee for submissions.

Artwork must be either framed or gallery wrapped, and all pieces must be wired for hanging.

The show will open during the First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 7 and will run through mid-October.