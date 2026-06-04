Man arrested following short pursuit

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has been arrested on investigation of eluding a police vehicle, reckless endangerment and unlawful imprisonment following a short pursuit.

John Connor Judy, 23, had three passengers in his vehicle, including a 1-year-old, as he sped away from police, into the oncoming lane of traffic and reached speeds estimated at more than 60 mph in a 25 mph residential area Monday night, according to court documents.

He was being held at the Clallam County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail and is expected to be charged during a hearing at 1 p.m. today before Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Stanley.

Port Angeles police officers responded about 7:22 p.m. Monday to a domestic disturbance near the area of First and Chase streets. Judy turned onto southbound Peabody Street, passed a police vehicle and swerved toward another patrol car, forcing the officer to pull to the curb to avoid a collision, court documents stated.

Judy ran a red light and turned east onto Fifth Street, south onto Vine Street and eventually stopped at the dead end in the 600 block of East Seventh Street, according to court documents.

As Judy attempted to turn the vehicle around at the dead end, a police officer parked and got out of his vehicle. Then Judy got out of his vehicle and approached the police officer with the keys in his hand, court documents stated.

“He approached me and stated he needed to sit in the back of my car,” Port Angeles Police Officer Nathan Clark wrote in his report. “(Judy) emptied his pockets and handed the items to me, and I opened my back car door and allowed him to sit in the back seat with the door open.”

A woman got out of the vehicle with her 1-year-old, and a man also exited the vehicle Judy had been driving, according to court documents.

The woman said Judy was drunk and they begged him to stop. When the woman called police, Judy reportedly went “berserk” and they almost crashed, according to the report. The woman said Judy tried to take the phone from her and then started hitting her in an attempt to grab the phone, court documents stated.

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Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@peninsuladailynews.com.