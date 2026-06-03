Litch Brothers to perform Saturday at Rainshadow Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — The Litch Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording.

The concert will be in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

The progressive bluegrass group consists of Tashi and Kaj Litch with Evan Snoey and Ben Lewis.

With a combination of mandolin, guitar, fiddle, bass and vocals, the band performs a mix of original music, traditional material and folk-inspired covers.

The brothers got their first break when they were invited to perform with Brandi Carlile at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.

Since then, they have performed with Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Darol Anger at venues such as the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival and The Station Inn.

The band will release its first full-length studio album this summer.