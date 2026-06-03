First Saturday Art Walk set this weekend in Port Townsend

Sarah Smith-Poling will show her paintings of the Pacific Northwest at Gallery 9 throughout June.

PORT TOWNSEND — Several new venues will join the First Saturday Art Walk this weekend in Port Townsend.

The monthly event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, mostly in the downtown area.

Some of the attractions this month include:

• Third Space Collective and Port Townsend Main Street will kick off their new music series, “Wax on Water,” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tyler Plaza.

The free community gathering to celebrate vinyl music, creativity and connection by the sea will feature local DJs.

The series, which also is scheduled for June 19, July 3 and Sept. 18, will feature the collective’s four members: DJ Lunch Lady, DJ Ocean Spray, DJ Wanaka and DJ Dawn Patrol.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/wax-on-water.

• Also new this month is the New Visions Community at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St.

June will see a collection of art by Port Ludlow travel photographer Tom Belding from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The gallery plans to rotate works by local artists each month.

For more information, call 360-344-8529, email e.hello@nvcfp.org or visit www.newvisionscommunity.org.

• Gallery 9, 1012 Water St., will feature watercolors and oil paintings by Sandra Smith-Poling and ceramics by Mike Middlestead.

Smith-Poling, one of the founding members of the gallery’s North Olympic Artist Cooperative, is influenced by the English School of watercolor. She strives to obtain the maximum effect with the first stroke of the brush and to capture what the eye and mind see and feel in a scene.

She often paints city landscapes, marine environments boats, especially classic sailing ships.

Middlestead will present his first exhibition following a month-long journey to India, where he studied new ceramic concepts and techniques. For June, Middlestead has put his insights to work, creating a window of vases specifically designed for spring flowers.

In addition to thrown works, he will showcase handmade and slab vases.

Smith-Poling’s painting and Middlestead’s ceramics will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout June.

• The Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St., will host a reception for Sally Pfaff and Brian Iverson from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pfaff creates semi-abstract landscapes that are inspired by natural forms, shapes and colors that catch her attention. Her process involves an intuitive, free-form approach, creating varied textures, watercolor-like layers, a sense of movement and colorful compositions.

For June, Pfaff has created large waterscapes that evoke the many moods of water as well as pieces with expressive rock structures and spring trees in bloom inspired by the Madronas at Fort Worden State Park.

Iverson designs and produces glass sculptures and functional work in collaboration with his wife, Rebecca, and daughter Iris. His exhibit will include large, fluted bowls, paperweights, gazing balls and lampworked sculpture.

Iverson spent the winter relocating his operation to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, where he is currently working with another glass artist to offer blow-your-own glass experiences.

Pfaff’s paintings and Iverson’s glass art can be viewed at the Port Townsend Gallery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m daily.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsend gallery.com.