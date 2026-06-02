Man to serve more than 11 years for sex crimes conviction

PORT TOWNSEND — A Port Ludlow man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison following his conviction on two counts of first-degree child molestation.

A jury found George Golay, 51, guilty after a weeklong trial last month in Jefferson County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 133 months on Friday before Judge Brandon Mack.

Golay received an exceptional sentence for the abuse of a child victim, including an aggravator for abusing a position of trust, and an additional 13 months for bail jumping, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said.

“The prosecution presented the victim’s own testimony, which was supported by a corroborating video from one of the incidents,” the prosecuting attorney’s office stated in a news release. “Deputy Prosecutor Holly Graham highlighted the impact of this type of crime on the victim during sentencing, requesting an exceptional sentence above the standard range to adequately address the severity of the offenses.”

After his release, Golay will be subject to lifetime sex offender registration and supervision by the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board.

“Deputy Prosecutor Holly Graham did outstanding work on this case,” Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy stated in the news release. “We particularly appreciate the court’s careful consideration of the significant harm done to the child victim. Most importantly, we commend the victim for how strongly she advocated for herself throughout this difficult process. Her bravery helped ensure that justice was served and that the defendant received a sentence that accounts for the seriousness of these crimes.”

The case originated on July 16, 2024, when law enforcement was contacted regarding a suspected sexual assault involving a minor. The mother documented portions of the incident on video.

Prosecutors charged Golay with two counts of first-degree child molestation on Jan. 13, 2025.

Last April, Golay failed to appear for a court appearance after reportedly leaving the country and relocating to Thailand. A warrant was issued for his arrest. With assistance from federal authorities, including the FBI and the U.S. Department of State, Golay was located, arrested and returned to the United States to face charges.

Golay was charged with bail jumping following his return, and he pleaded guilty to that charge earlier this year.

“This sentence is a direct result of the victim’s willingness to come forward and hold the defendant accountable,” Graham stated in the news release. “Cases like this are never easy, but seeing the court recognize the full extent of the trauma experienced by the child makes the hard work worthwhile.”