Fine arts center to display more than 250 students’ work

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host the Creative Start Celebration from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The free reception for the “Blooming Artists: The Creative Start Showcase” will be in the center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The exhibit will feature works by more than 250 students from kindergarten through second-grade classrooms at Franklin, Jefferson and Dry Creek elementary schools. It is the culmination of the 2025-26 Creative Start Program, an integrated learning initiative that brings together art, science and garden-based education.

The program involved arts center staff and teaching artists working with 14 classrooms in the Port Angeles School District on topics such as plant life cycles, ecosystems, pollination soil and habitats.

“Students explored these concepts through intentional instruction, observation and hands-on creative work, using materials such as collage, clay and mixed media to express their understanding,” said Mandy Miller, the center’s education director. “The result is a vibrant exhibition that reflects both scientific curiosity and imaginative thinking.”

The student artwork will be displayed alongside professional pieces in the current Field Notes exhibition, offering participants an authentic gallery experience.

The exhibit will remain on display at the Esther Webster Gallery through June 7.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org.