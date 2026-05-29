Beatles tribute band to play pair of concerts

Music performances, stage productions and a sketching event highlight this weekend’s activities on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Absolute Zero will present a tribute to the music of the Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s concert will be at the Gray Coast Guildhall, 11 Old Church Road, Quilcene, and Saturday’s show will be at the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post 26, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend.

Tickets for both shows are $20 at the door.

The shows will include classic Beatles songs, including a rendition of the B-side medley from Abbey Road, as well as other rock and roll hits.

The five-piece band is composed of artists from across the Pacific Northwest.

• “Miss Holmes” will open with a shows at 7 tonight and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunity players.org or at the box office.

Longtime playhouse patrons should note that start times for shows have changed this year.

The play, written by Christopher M. Walsh, is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle but is set in a steampunk version of Victorian London.

• Kommuna Lux will present “An Evening in Odessa,” a benefit concert to support Ukraine relief efforts, at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Winery and Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 person, $50 for VIP seating, at www.tickettailor.com/events/kmlx/2144832.

Through its nonprofit KMLX, Kommuna Lux has raised more than $50,000 in direct aid, including specialized hospital beds for burn victims in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ukraine, as well as rescue vehicles for frontline efforts.

There have been changes to the band since its last visit in October 2024. Taras Luka, accordion, Mykola Shevelov, drums, and Yevhenii Beltiukov, vocals and guitar, have joined core members Volodymyr Gitin on clarinet and Serhii Zhuravel on trombone.

While honoring its heritage, the new collective also is embracing evolution, new textures and an expanded sonic palette.

The band blends Ukrainian folk traditions with klezmer, Balkan swing and other contemporary influences.

For more information, visit www.kommunalux.com.

• “The Hands at 12 and 12” will open with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

“The Hands at 12 and 12” is a murder mystery written and directed by Peninsula College honors student Brianna Palenik.

Set during a birthday celebration gone wrong, the play begins when a murder occurs at midnight at Evelyn Williams’ party. Conflicting memories of the day unfold and gradually reveal the path to the killer.

For more information, email Lara Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu.

• The Peninsula Singers will present their spring concert, “Unbound,” at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Both performances will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

The concerts will showcase several pieces by contemporary composer Eric Whitacre as well as the premiere of Thomas Darter’s setting of Psalm 130.

The program will feature “Sicut Cervus” by Giovannin Pierluigi da Palestrina, “Locus Iste” by Anton Bruckner, “Psalm 130” by Thomas Darter, “O Magnum Mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen, “Lux Aurumque” by Eric Whitacre, “Music of Living” by Dan Forrest, “Goodnight Moon” and “Sing Gently” both by Whitacre.

The singers include altos Rita Carrow, Ginny Davis, Sherry Flanigan, Vicki Helwick, Raydelle Kistler, Cynthia Mcnulty and Karla Morgan; baritones Dave Ullrich and Dave Ahlman; basses Carl Honoré, Greg Scherer and Matt Young; sopranos Pat Andrews, Laura Kaiser-Paré, Jeanne Klockers , Valerie Lape, Isabelle Mackiewicz, Charisa Silliman, Patti Ullrich, Deb Unger and Midge Zuerner; and tenors Miatanya Curran, Trent Pomeroy, Loren Schrag and Karen Toth.

The choir is directed by Steven Humphrey and accompanied by Mark Johnson.

• The Sweater Weather Stringband, with special guest Abby Mae, will perform from 7 to 9 tonight at the Howling Moon Craft Tavern, 130 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

• The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will sketch at Wilderbee Farm at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The group will meet on the porch of the barn located at 223 Cook Ave. Extension.

Sketching opportunities include the heritage sheep, chickens, lavender, the barn and fruit trees.

After sketching around the farm, the group will reconvene at noon in front of the barn to share their work and take a photo.

The event is open to all skill levels.

The Sketchers’ 10-year anniversary exhibit will remain on display in the farm’s tasting room through Sunday.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchers porttownsend.wordpress.com.

• Trillium-239 will present “Women Who Step Up, Not Aside” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock

The program, part musical performance and part talk, is free, but registration is required at www.jclibrary.info.

Trillium-239 is an acoustic music trio composed of Michelle Cameron, a nuclear chemist who plays cello; Janet Humphrey, a cyber engineer who plays guitar; and Mary Hartman, a retired environmental scientist who plays guitar and banjo.

The trio will play music and share stories about trailblazing women such as Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman, Malala Yousafzai and Annie Oakley.

• Port Scandalous Roller Derby will host “Kernel Carnage” against Ellensburg’s Rodeo City Roller Derby at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club, 400 Fir St., Sequim.

Tickets are $12 at https://portscandalousrollerderby.simpletix.com, $15 at the door, and kids younger than 12 will be admitted free.