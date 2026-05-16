EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week, the city of Port Angeles’ Community and Economic Development Department will present an update on the city’s ongoing economic development efforts, including business support initiatives, permitting and reinvestment activity, tourism and housing programs, infrastructure planning and implementation of the Vision 2045 Comprehensive Plan. The presentation will be provided by Angel Torres and Shannen Cartmel and will highlight the city’s continued work to support economic opportunity, investment readiness and long-term community growth.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features members of Clallam County’s Grand Olympic Chorus, a member of Sweet Adelines International. Sweet Adelines is a worldwide, nonprofit organization dedicated to women’s four-part a cappella barbershop harmony.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features presenting scholarships to high school students. There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features Rena Clark, speaking on organizing your home and office.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447. This week features Mark Schwartz, “Bigfoot Enterprises: The Tru-ish Adventures of Patterson and Gimlin.”

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features the Sequim High School Robotics Club and scholarship presentations.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP) — Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• Forks Chamber of Commerce — Luncheon meetings at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Blakeslee’s Bar & Grill, 1222 S. Forks Ave.

This week features Sula Jacobs, superintendent of Olympic National Park.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform. This week features a Rhody debrief.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsendSunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon on Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.