Deceased man located after search near Point Wilson

PORT TOWNSEND — A deceased man has been located near Point Wilson following a multiple-agency search, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported Friday afternoon it was searching for a man who was believed to have fallen off a 12-foot vessel near Point Wilson.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a social media post later in the afternoon that the man had been located and was deceased.

“The circumstances surrounding this event are under investigation,” the post said. “We send our condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Fish & Wildlife and Jefferson Search and Rescue searched the area in vessels and with drones along with Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound and the Royal Canadian Air Force.