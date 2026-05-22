Replicating history

Ann Reynolds-Pearl, left, of Port Townsend and Joy Ruddell of Bodega Bay, Calif., along with husbands David Rudell, pointing, and Mack Pearl, look closely at an exact-scale reproduction of the Spirit of St. Louis on display Thursday at the Port Townsend Aero Museum. Built in Burlington, Wash., by John Norman with JNE Aviation, it is considered the definitive reproduction of the historic Spirit of St. Louis that Charles Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic in 1927 to become the first person to fly solo across that body of water to land outside Paris, France. One of only five in existence, the original is at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. This version of the Spirit of St. Louis will be on permanent display in the Port Townsend museum. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)