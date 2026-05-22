OMC board to pursue permanent executive

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Medical Center commissioners will move ahead with a search for a permanent chief executive officer to replace interim CEO Mark Gregson, and they directed hospital leadership to address ongoing concerns about long wait times for patient appointments.

OMC will engage WittKieffer, the firm through which Gregson currently works, to conduct the search for a permanent replacement.

Commissioners unanimously approved the move Wednesday night after board president Phil Giuntoli said he and Gregson met earlier that morning with representatives from UW Medicine, with which OMC is exploring a possible affiliation. Giuntoli said UW Medicine officials supported the decision and offered to assist with the process.

“They want to help us,” Giuntoli said. “They want to make sure that they can respond to any questions that candidates might have.”

The board’s action came as Gregson has faced growing criticism in recent months from providers and community members as he leads efforts to stabilize OMC’s finances. Current and former providers who spoke during a public comment period described worsening morale, continued practitioner departures and increasing strains on patient access and hospital operations.

Dr. Dirk Gouge, a Port Angeles native and orthopedic surgeon who has practiced at OMC for 28 years, told commissioners that 23 of the hospital’s roughly 70 providers have left in recent months.

Gouge said the hospital is facing “critical staffing shortages,” and he added that, “efficient, productive clinicians need more staff assisting them, not less.”

He said the hospital administration’s decisions made him question whether leadership truly prioritizes quality care.

“For the sake of our patients, staff and community, I urge the board immediately address leadership and operational failures,” Gouge said. “Take strong, decisive decisions to restore stability and trust in our staff.”

Jessica Cooper, an advanced registered nurse practitioner at the Olympic Medical Physicians’ walk-in clinic, echoed Gouge’s concerns, saying five of its providers have left.

Cooper said the clinic handles between 20,000 and 25,000 patient visits annually with 12 providers and is now operating with seven.

Providers across OMC are fighting for reasons to remain, she said.

“We have specifically stayed not for compensation but because we have a fierce loyalty to the community we serve,” she added.

Cooper reminded the board that rural communities face major challenges with recruiting clinicians, noting it took two to three years for OMC to hire a pediatrician.

“There’s no line of providers waiting in the wings to replace us,” she said.

Retired orthopedic surgeon Sam Baker sharply criticized the hospital’s direction under Gregson, saying OMC has not seen “significant improvement” in its financial condition since he came on board last August and warned that continued departures threaten the hospital’s long-term viability.

“The hospital board has a responsibility to be sure that Olympic Medical Center survives,” Baker said.

Commissioners later revisited scheduling problems within OMP, with several board members expressing frustration over unfilled appointment slots despite lengthy patient wait lists.

Commissioner Dr. Carleen Bensen said scheduling at OMC is “really in bad shape right now” and improving patient access needs to become an immediate priority.

Commissioner Dr. Gerald Stephanz said he first raised concerns about patient access in January, expressing frustration that more progress has not been made.

“I’m tired of hearing a lot of wind about it, and I think we need some direction,” Stephanz said.

Commissioners unanimously approved a motion made by Stephanz directing Gregson to require the board’s Quality Management Oversight Committee to immediately begin a project to improve OMP patient access and scheduling, with monthly updates to commissioners.

Dennis Stillman, OMC’s interim chief financial officer, told commissioners the hospital is seeing more clinic visits, hospital admissions and surgeries, while emergency room visits in April reached their highest monthly level in more than two years.

The rising number of ER visits was driving more hospital admissions — a major source of hospital revenue — while placing added pressure on nurses, physicians and other hospital staff.

“It’s a lot of hard work on a lot of people,” he said.

Gregson said OMC is slightly ahead of budget for the first quarter because of the higher patient volumes as well as lower labor costs that are saving the hospital about $300,000 per pay period, a point that contrasted with warnings from providers that staffing losses are worsening morale and risking an impact on care.

Meanwhile, interim Chief Nursing Officer Helen Morrison said OMC received more than 20 nominations for Nurses Week recognition awards, with 11 finalists from the emergency department, oncology, ICU, surgery, ambulatory care and other departments singled out for recognition.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.