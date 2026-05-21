PREPS: PA’s Pierce, Sequim’s Randall win West Central District titles, advance to state meet

BREMERTON — Sequim and Port Angeles athletes climbed to the top of the podium while others were sealing up their own state championship spots on the first day of the Class 2A West Central District Track & Field Championship on Wednesday at Bremerton High School’s Memorial Stadium.

Two North Olympic Peninsula athletes earned district championships. Port Angeles senior Brody Pierce finished on top in the long jump with a personal best mark of 21-feet, 9-inches and will compete in at least three events at state.

Sequim’s Reid Randall sprinted to a district championship in the 400-meter run in 50.17 seconds.

He was the lone Wolves’ athlete to qualify for state on day one.

Pierce also reached 6 feet in the high jump to place third and was a part of the Roughriders’ 4×100 relay team.

Port Angeles’ 4×100 squad of Pierce, Chayce Wilson, Liam Wilson and Logan Wilson came in second (43.08) behind Olympic’s time of 42.62.

Liam Wilson also finished second in the 400 meters (50.25).

Waknitz second

In the girls meet, Port Angeles freshman Cela Waknitz finished as runner-up in the triple jump, setting her own personal record with a leap of 33-08.25.

Junior Brooke Pierce qualified for state with a personal best time of 1:00.95 to come in second in the 400.

The top four entries qualify for the Class 2A State Track & Field Championships next Friday and Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The championship will wrap up this evening.

Field events begin at 3 p.m. today and track events at 3:15 p.m. back at Bremerton High School.