STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sequim’s Adrian Aragon shoots 3-under on back 9

Sequim’s Adrian Aragon, here teeing off at the Duke Streeter Invitational in Port Angeles last month, is in position to make it to the second day of the state 2A boys golf tournament today. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

TUMWATER — After the first day of play, Sequim senior Adrian Aragon is in contention for a top flight finish at the Class 2A boys state golf championship at Tumwater Valley Golf Course in Tumwater.

Aragon went low on the back nine, posting four birdies to come in with a 33 on the back nine and a 1-over-par round of 73 for 18 holes, good enough to sit in a tie for fifth place ahead of Tuesday’s final round.

He is positioned four shots back of two-time defending state champion Wyatt Brownell of Burlington-Edison, who leads the tournament after firing a 3-under-par 69.

Aragon made the turn with birdies on the par-4 10th and par-3 11th and picked up another birdie on No. 14 before giving one back with a bogey on the par-3 15th, the easiest hole on the course, according to stroke index.

But Aragon wasn’t going to be denied, making par on 16 and 17 and getting the fifth birdie of his round on the par-5 18th to come in at 73.

Port Angeles senior Cale Wentz posted a round of 13-over-par 85 and was in 64th place. Wentz finished 21st at state in 2025.

Sequim sophomore Talon Stover and Port Angeles junior Sky Gelder had afternoon tee times and had yet to finish their rounds as of press time.

Girls results

CHEHALIS — Sequim’s state foursome of seniors Raimey Brewer and Kendra Dodson and sophomores Kaiya Robinson and Gabriella Hood teed it up in the Class 2A girls state championship at Riverside Golf Club on Tuesday.

None of the players were expected to make the cut to today’s second day of play. The top 40 players and ties advanced.

Dodson missed out on day two by just two strokes after shooting a round of 24-over-par 97.

In her second state trip in as many seasons of golf, Brewer started strong, making par on the first two holes of her round. But she wouldn’t make another par until the par-5 14th hole. She finished with a 26-over-par round of 98.

Robinson, in her first state tournament appearance, carded a round of 106.

Hood was still on the course as of press time.