STATE 1B BASEBALL: Quilcene undone by DeSales 4-run inning

Quilcene’s Oliver Hopkins pitches to home plate in a state 1B tournament game in Quilcene against DeSales. DeSales won 6-1 as Quilcene’s season ended with a 12-4 record. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

QUILCENE — The Quilcene baseball team’s season came to an end in the opening round of the State 1B tournament as DeSales scored four runs in the sixth inning to blow open a tight game in a 6-1 loss for the Rangers.

Quilcene was right with the Fighting Irish, down just 2-1. DeSales’ big blow came on a two-run double after two batters got on base after being hit. The Rangers finished their season with a 12-4 record.

Quilcene scored its run in the third on a Max Canterbury single, a Jayden Minish double and an Isaac Figueroa RBI single.

Canterbury finished the game 2-for-3. Oliver Hopkins and Logan Carstensen also had hits.

Hopkins pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs. He struck out five. Eli Allen pitched 1⅓, allowing two hits. He struck out two.

Port Angeles is the only baseball team still alive. The Roughriders begin play in the state 2A tournament at 10 a.m. against Tumwater (20-4) on Saturday in Centralia, with a second game around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. if they win. The Riders (14-9) finished third in the District 3 2A tournament and upset Tumwater at state last year in Port Angeles’ first win at state since 2001.

DeSales 6, Quilcene 1

DeS. 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 — 6 12 1

Quil. 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 4

Pitching

Quil. — Hopkins 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 5 K; Allen 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 K.

Hitting

Quil. — Minish 1-3, 2B; Figueroa 1-2, RBI, BB, SB; Hopkins 1-3; Carstensen 1-3; Canterbury 2-3, R.