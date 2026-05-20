STATE GOLF: Sequim’s Adrian Aragon sinks eagle in final round, finishes third

Sequim’s Adrian Aragon competing against Kingston at the Cedars at Dungness on April 23. Aragon finished third at the 2A state golf championship. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

TUMWATER — Sequim’s Adrian Aragon posted an identical round of 1-over-par 73 to move up the leaderboard on day two at the Class 2A boys state golf championship and earn a tie for third place at 2-over-par 146 at Tumwater Valley Golf Course on Wednesday.

Aragon was as steady as it gets on the front nine with the pressure on, sinking eight pars and a birdie.

At one point early in the round, Aragon pulled as close as three shots behind the wire-to-wire winner, Burlington-Edison senior Wyatt Brownell.

But nobody was going to catch Brownell, who bogeyed his opening hole then answered that miscue with an eagle on his way to a 30 on the front nine and an incredible round of 7-under-par 65. Brownell finished at -10 for the tournament and collected his third straight Class 2A state championship

Aragon’s play was more up-and-down on the back nine, but the Sequim senior collected an eagle on the par-5 14th on his way in.

His third-place finish is the second-highest individual place in Wolves’ history.

It’s also the highest area finish at state golf since Sequim’s Ben Sweet tied for the championship in 2022 but was defeated in a playoff hole.

Port Angeles’ Sky Gelder and Cale Wentz each shot an 85 on Day 1, just missing the cut by two strokes. Sequim’s Talon Stover was one stroke behind at 86.

Bainbridge won the team championship. Aragon beat six of Bainbridge’s golfers and tied the Spartans’ top competitor.

Sequim girls

CHEHALIS — Sequim seniors Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer each placed at the Class 2A state girls golf championship at Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday.

Dodson posted back-to-back rounds of 97 and was tied for 30th with the top five pairings finishing out the final three holes after press time.

Brewer followed up on her day, one round of 98 with a 99, including six pars in the second round, to finish 36th.

Sequim sophomore Kaiya Robinson (106) and Gabriella Hood (116) also competed at state for the Wolves.