PREP TENNIS: Two Olympic Peninsula players qualify for state

BREMERTON — Sequim senior Calleigh Thompson returns to the 2A state girls tennis championships at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle on Friday after a second-place finish in the singles district tournament.

She opened the West Central District Tournament on May 15-16 at the Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center with a win over Clover Park’s Esquivel Ramirez. That victory set up a match-up with teammate Tiffany Lam, a fellow senior.

Thompson won and then defeated Lucy Cao of Bremerton in the semifinals before falling in the finals to Annabelle Waldman of Olympic.

Thompson earned the district’s No. 2 seed at the state tournament. She earned a state spot in the singles tournament as a sophomore in the 2024-25 school year and went 0-2.

In the consolation bracket, Lam defeated Miya Sakumoto of Washington and went to the wire with Riley Devore of Franklin Pierce.

Coach Andrea Dietzman said Lam split sets with Devore before losing 10-8 in a 10-point super tiebreaker.

Also competing at state beginning Friday will be Port Angeles’ Grant Butterworth, who qualified in the fall in boys tennis.