Wild Rose Chorale to perform pair of concerts this weekend

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026

PORT TOWNSEND — Wild Rose Chorale will present “Can You Feel the Love?” with concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Both concerts will be performed at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

Admission is by a $20 donation at the door.

The chorale is an a cappella ensemble that has been singing pop songs of all eras, ballads, show tunes and spirituals since it was formed in 1992.

For more information, call 360-643-3345, email wild rosechorale@gmail.com or visit www.wildrosechorale.org.