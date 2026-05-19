Tri-Area Garden Club to host spring plant sale

PORT TOWNSEND — The Tri-Area Garden Club will host its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Horticulture Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The sale will feature vegetable and flower starts, mature species, large sword ferns, small trees, native plants, exotics and succulents. There also will be hanging baskets, sedum planters, painted rocks and a variety of bulbs and corms and tubers, including dahlia tubers.

The club can accept cash, checks or credit cards.

Proceeds will fund grants for horticultural-themed community projects.