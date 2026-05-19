ROWING: OPRA’s Oberly second at NW Youth championship

While training in Port Angeles Harbor on Sunday, Lillian Kuehl and Julie Fischer with the Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association were greeted by several harbour porpoises swimming right underneath them and leaping out of the water. (OPRA)

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Noah Oberly and Danielle Woodhouse of the Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association competed in the USRowing Northwest Youth Championship at Vancouver Lake Regional Park in Vancouver, Wash., last weekend.

In Friday’s time trials, Oberly’s time of 8 minutes, 12.5 seconds was the eighth-fastest in the men’s U17 single, placing him in the B Final. On Saturday, he finished the B Final in second place with a time of 9:29.4.

High winds caused the time trial for the women’s youth single to be shifted from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. Woodhouse’s 11:18.3 was 11th-fastest, placing her into the B Final. The threat of thunderstorms in the afternoon caused that race to be canceled.

Full results are available at https://tinyurl.com/NWRowing2026.

The next event for the youth team will be the Rat Island Regatta in Port Townsend on June 20. Two members of the adult team, Lillian Kuehl and James Lesniak, will also row from Tacoma to Port Townsend on May 29 in the Seventy48, hosted by Northwest Maritime in Port Townsend. Kuehl will also row in the Race to Alaska, starting June 14.

While training for those events in Port Angeles Harbor on Sunday, Kuehl and Julie Fischer were greeted by several harbour porpoises swimming right underneath them and leaping out of the water. More information on OPRA’s programming for the summer can be found at www.PArowing.org and full video of the harbour porpoises are on OPRA’s Facebook and Instagram pages.