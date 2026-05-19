AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Peninsula Soccer Club thanks supporters

The Northern Peninsula Football Club “Blaze,” from left front row, Sarah Aschim (RE/MAX sponsor), Molly McAleer, Michael McAleer (RE/MAX sponsor), Trina Jackson (RE/MAX sponsor) , Devon Beck (RE/MAX sponsor). Katelyn Sheldon, Kennedy Mason and Beckie Lee. From left, back row, Jessica Haugen, Vianey Cadenas, Tom Harris (coach), Allison Roth, Kate Hall, Christine Loewe, Beth Rich, Monica Jacobs, Rachel Peck, Jeni Banks, Taryn Asmus, Mel Messineo, Bergen Boatright, Victoria Jones, Lupita S. Perez and Kristy Hilliker. (David Breeding)

PORT ANGELES — On Saturday, Northern Peninsula Football Club, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, thanked its volunteers and sponsors for supporting the 2026 women’s recreational soccer team, “Blaze” prior to team’s game versus Peninsula Girls at the Monroe Athletic Field.

The Blaze, an 11-on-11 team, was formed three years ago and is sponsored by Re/Max Team McAleer and Greased Lightnin 360.

The North Peninsula Football Club welcomes any woman 18 and older interested in learning about women’s recreational soccer opportunities to email northpenfc@gmail.com. Through coordination with Peninsula College and the Sequim FC, the club offers year-round playing opportunities for women on the Olympic Peninsula.

The team’s next home game is at 3 p.m. May 30 against the Peninsula Girls at the Monroe Athletic Field.

Port Scandalous bout 3 May 30

SEQUIM — The Port Scandalous Roller Derby squad will host Rodeo City Roller Derby for its third bout of the year on May 30.

Added for all future Port Scandalous events is popcorn. There is also a 21-and-older beer garden (ID necessary). Doors at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club at 400 Fir Street open at 5:30 p.m. with the first whistle at 6 p.m. with matches going until 8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults 13 and older in advance and $15 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

People can buy tickets at https://tinyurl.com/PSRDBout3.

Sunland results

SEQUIM — In SWGA Thursday play, golfers played “Nassau,” splitting scores by the back nine, front nine and 18 total.

The 18-hole gross winner was Judy Flanders with a score of 92. The front nine winner was Barbara H. Foster with a 46 and the back nine winner was Irene Schmidt with a 46.

The 18-hole net winner was Patti Wells with a 69, while the front nine net winner was Claudia Williams with a 35. The back nine net winner was a tie between Toni Harms and Dianne Bresnahan, each with 40.

The Sunland men’s club played “replace any three holes with par” on Wednesday.

In Flight 1 with 10 players, Frank Martin took first gross with a 74. John Sims was first net with a 67 and Sam Hood, Tom Chirhart and Roger Olsen tied for second with 68 each.

In Flight 2 with nine players, Mike Schmidt was first gross with an 80, while Dave Walp was first net with a 58. Michael Letwich was second net with a 68.