Port Ludlow Art League to host spring fair

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host its Spring Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Ludlow Inn, 1 Heron Road, Port Ludlow.

The free event will feature local artists and makers who will showcase a variety of work, including jewelry, paintings, woodworking, ceramics, textiles and cards.

Weather permitting, the fair will span the interior of the inn as well as its outdoor grounds.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.