Juan de Fuca Festival set for three-day schedule

PORT ANGELES — The 33rd Juan de Fuca Festival will start at noon Friday and continue through Sunday evening at venues throughout Port Angeles.

The annual event will be centered in and around the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., with satellite stages at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 E. Front St.

Three-day passes are $130 per person, $40 per person for Friday and $70 per person for a one-day pass for Saturday or Sunday. Student rates are $60 for a three-day pass, $20 for Friday, $35 for Saturday or $30 for Sunday.

The festival boasts five stages as well as a free street fair, an outdoor beer and wine garden, a youth art exhibit, a kids zone and a community tent.

The five stages include the Main Stage and the Chamber Stage in the Vern Burton Community Center, the free outdoor Evergreen Stage adjacent to Vern Burton, and the Field Stage and Sunset Lounge at Field Hall.

Friday performers include Ride On: An AC/DC tribute, Okaidja Afroso Duo, Black Diamond Zeppelin, Christopher Worth, Bang Bang Experience, MANISHA, Shula Azhar Bellydance and DJ Selector Joel Ricci.

Saturday performers include Jesse Roper, Bella Rayne, The Gothard Sisters, Sam Chase and the Untraditional, Stephanie Anne Johnson, MaSaNGO, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach, Dirty Cello, Ballet Victoria, Mia Borders, Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, Jimbo Scott and Yesterday’s Biscuits, TORCH presented by Port Angeles Symphony, Stout Pounders, “Romeo y Juliet” presented by Union Arts Center, Worth and Strain, Out Loud Story Slam, Olympic Theatre Arts Revue, Back Pockett, Port Angeles High School jazz band, Port Angeles High School chamber orchestra, Lower Elwha Song Group, the Sylvia Joyce Wanner School and MoPop:SoundOff! with Meldrop and Silvermoon.

Sunday’s lineup includes Sam Burchfield, Sam Chase and the Untraditional, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Canyon Lights, MaSaNGO, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach, Ballet Victoria, Abby Posner, EL JAVI, Jimbo Scott and Yesterday’s Biscuits, Duende Libre, Kalan Wolfe and the Shift, Forest Stoke, “Bach and Bongos” presented by Music on the Strait, Paula Fong, Mort Crim All Stars, Joel Ricci Trio, Samantha Kushnick, the Dance Center, Studio360, The Performative Five and MoPop:SoundOff! with Rae and Molly Watts.

For more information, visit www.jffa.org.