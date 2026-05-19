Faux Paws to be featured at the Palindrome

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026

PORT TOWNSEND — The Faux Paws will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

Northwest singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eli West will open the show.

The Faux Paws include brothers Andrew and Noah VanNorstrand, saxophonist Dean Miller and standup bassist Chris Felix Sartori.

The band members have deep ties to bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, folk, Americana and jazz that they blend to create their own acoustic style.

The Faux Paws eponymous album was named one of the 10 Best Trad albums of the year in 2021. The band’s second full-length record, “No Bad Ideas,” was released in 2024.

The band’s April 2023 EP “Backburner” made it to Billboard’s Top 10 Bluegrass albums chart.