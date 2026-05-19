Nat Geo Live series set Thursday at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Gregg Treinish will present “National Geographic Live: Adventure for Change” at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the Nat Geo Live series in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 to $45 per person, $15 to $25 for youths 18 and younger, at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets; 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to support operations at the Feiro Marine Life Center and for construction of the new Marine Discovery Center.

Treinish and his team from Adventure Scientists have been collecting biologic samples from some of the planet’s most difficult places to reach since 2011.