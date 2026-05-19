Alpaca shearing class to be conducted this weekend

PORT ANGELES — Clint Godwin and Corry McAtee will teach alpaca shearing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The classes and free shearing demonstrations will be at Alpacas Olympics’ Farm Store, 669 N. Lees Creek Road, Port Angeles.

Visitors will be able to watch the shearing demonstrations, tour the 20-acre alpaca rescue, see newborn lambs, feed alpacas and llamas and learn about the 501(c)(3) alpaca rescue.