LETTER: War crimes

America is in greater danger today under Trump and Netanyahu than it has been since the German Third Reich in the 1930s.

It is reminiscent of the worst forms of criminal war, foreign and domestic terrorism and the economic aggression that led to WWII.

We have seen these same forces at work today in Gaza and now Iran.

We consciously plan to incinerate, bury alive, torture, starve or otherwise murder thousands, maybe millions, of children, women and civilians in Iran and other areas of the Middle East.

The Nuremburg Tribunal rightly hanged many of those found guilty of aggressive war and other war crimes during WWII.

Trump, Netanyahu and their criminal associates already deserve a similar fate for their many illegal wars and related war crimes.

The Nuremburg Tribunal also outlawed wars started for any reason other than self-defense.

It stands as international law to this day, although routinely ignored by nations.

The American public, media and Congress are fully complicit in this U.S.-Israel crime spree in the Middle East that has us on the on the brink of WWIII.

The state of Israel and their U.S. lobby enforce this policy by blackmailing and libeling the U.S. They falsely accuse Americans who accuse the U.S. and Israel of war crimes of antisemitism.

The U.S. must immediately and irrevocably terminate its relationship with the state of Israel to extricate itself from these criminal wars and related war crimes.

Malcolm D. McPhee

Sequim