LETTER: Election signs

Thank you for the front-page article regarding Jake Seegers’ campaign sign issue.

Calling this out was the perfect way to see how a candidate would manage an accusation of wrongdoing.

Mr. Seegers acknowledged the discrepancy and addressed it immediately. Most telling, he didn’t blame anybody else for the error.

While acknowledging there are other candidates’ signs, Mr Seegers didn’t call for $30,000 fines for everyone else. He concentrated on getting the issue corrected and moving on.

We need more politicians like Mr. Seegers.

We need to vote for Mr. Seegers.

I look forward to a follow-up article reporting on other candidates’ corrections of their sign issues since this seems to be a front page-worthy crisis in our electoral system.

Kenneth Pierro

Port Angeles