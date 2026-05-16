LETTER: Action needed

The Port Angeles City Council meeting on April 7 has come and gone, and it’s clear the core issue still isn’t being understood.

The discussion focused on long-term ideas but never addressed the reality that I do not feel safe at my home or at my business. That was completely overlooked.

In a recent podcast/Substack, the Port of Port Angeles said they do not consider the city a good partner and that they view 4PA as their most important partner.

Hearing that from a major institution is sad and should be a wake-up call to the city.

Most of us want to help people who are truly homeless and trying to rebuild their lives. The concern is with individuals openly using drugs, refusing services and creating crime and disorder in the places the rest of us are trying to live and work.

Unmanaged camping brings trash, fires, needles, vandalism and people feeling unsafe. We see it every day.

I’m also frustrated by repeated claims that city workers or 4PA volunteers are stealing belongings during cleanups.

From what I’ve seen and heard, they follow careful protocols and document their work.

These accusations distract from the real issue: people refusing help and choosing behaviors that harm the community.

The city and the county need to work together and immediately to address illegal camping at known problem areas such as the Health & Human Services building, Safeway, downtown, Tumwater Creek and the Waterfront Trail.

We don’t need another framework or multi-year plan.

We need action.

Kelly Johnson

Port Angeles