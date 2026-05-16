LETTER: Not so great again

I saw a lot of those red MAGA hats around a year ago.

Newly re-elected President Trump blasted off with promises and changes.

Biggest issues, getting rid of the “worst of the worst” illegal immigrants and bring down inflation the first day.

He brought in DOGE and eliminated USAID. Investing in American goodwill by fighting disease, disaster and hunger is, evidently, by Trump definition, fraud.

He got his “Big Beautiful Bill” passed, lowering taxes, mostly for the rich.

The bill also pumped billions into ICE, making it the biggest law-enforcement agency in the country.

A year later, inflation is higher than before and climbing. Unemployment is much higher. ICE is a masked secret police, detaining and deporting illegal and legal aliens indiscriminately and citizens, killing a few, most, with not so much as a traffic ticket.

The government was shut down in order not to subsidize working people’s medical insurance.

The Big Beautiful Bill has added trillions to the national debt.

Tariffs and the threats of tariffs have only unsettled the national and global economy.

We are involved in undeclared wars in the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Trump seems to have no compunction about killing in pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Not so many hats now.

Not feeling so Great Again?

Greg Shield

Port Angeles