LETTER: Disappearing outrage

I find it pretty telling that the Donald Trump-supporting truck drivers who never shut up about gas and grocery prices under Joe Biden have suddenly gone quiet.

Prices didn’t magically drop. In most cases, they’ve climbed drastically, but the outrage somehow disappeared.

And yet, here they are at No Kings rallies, rolling coal on peaceful protesters, literally burning $5 or $6 plus per gallon fuel to create noise and draw attention with clouds of black air pollution.

Nothing says “I care about high prices” like deliberately wasting what you claim is too expensive.

So what actually changed?

The cost of everything increasing drastically under Trump, which you ignore, or whom you decided to blame in the past, and who you’ve decided to blindly defend now?

Lewis W. Bennett

Port Angeles