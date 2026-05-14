Stage 2 water alert issued for several systems

CARLSBORG — Clallam County Public Utility District No. 1 has declared a stage 2 water alert for its Carlsborg, Evergreen, Panoramic Heights and Port Angeles Composite water systems.

The Port Angeles Composite Water System includes the city of Port Angeles, Gales Addition Water System, Monroe Water System, Mount Angeles Water System, Fairview Water System and the Ranney Collector Well System.

The alert is based upon an expanded emergency drought declaration from the state Department of Ecology due to lower-than-usual snowpack levels with above-normal predicted temperatures and below-normal predicted precipitation.

The utility anticipates that its Island View Water System will be the most affected by this year’s snow drought since it does not have a ground source and relies completely on surface water.

A stage 2 alert encourages customers to conserve water and prepares them for the possibility of additional drought response measures.

Some voluntary conservation measures include:

• Reducing outdoor water use.

• Fixing leaky faucets and toilets.

• Taking shorter showers, not baths.

• Installing low-flow showerheads and faucets.

• Operating automatic dish and clothes washers only when full.

• Collecting water that is wasted while waiting for hot water to reach the faucet and using it to water plants.

• Using water-efficient appliances.

For a more information, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.