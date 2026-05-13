Rhododendron Festival activities start tonight

PORT TOWNSEND — The 91st Rhododendron Festival will kick off five days of festivities tonight at 6 with Trike Races on Water Street between Madison and Monroe streets in Port Townsend.

“They’re the cutest. It’s 1- to 6-year-olds,” said Lori Morris, Rhody Festival president and royalty coordinator. “We’ll run strictly trikes, and then will do a strider race too, so that the striders aren’t competing against the trikes, in each division.”

Registration will open at 5 p.m. Two-wheeled bikes, 12 inches or shorter with training wheels, will be allowed.

Thursday will feature the Pet Parade on Lawrence Street at 5:30 p.m.; registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Harrison and Lawrence streets.

The pet parade is a favorite for everyone, Morris said.

“I’ve seen snakes, I’ve seen rabbits, of course horses and llamas and goats. We’ve had rats and gerbils,” Morris said. “Lots of dogs.”

Animals are often dressed in costumes for the event.

Read to Rover, a literacy program that pairs students with dogs, involves second-graders at Chimacum Creek Elementary and students in the Port Townsend School District, Morris said.

Dogs, members of the group and students, if they wish, will participate in the parade, Morris added.

The Rhody Fun Fair, new this year, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Pope Marine Park Pavilion, 100 Madison St.

The fair will include craft vendors, food trucks, live music and crafting tables.

Food vendors will include Bar Car, Raney Day Coffee and Heavenly Mini Donuts on Friday. Southern Nibble will be there Friday only. Port Townsend Culinary Cruiser, part of Port Townsend High School’s culinary program, will be there on Saturday. Also present Saturday will be Da “Q” Shack, a BBQ vendor.

Friday’s events will include the Kiddie Parade at 4 p.m., the Hair and Beard Contest at 6 p.m. and Bed Races at 6:30 p.m.

Registration for the Kiddie Parade will start at the Port Townsend Community Center. The parade will proceed down Lawrence Street from Tyler Street to Chetzemoka Park.

An ice cream party will follow the parade.

The Hair and Beard Contest and Bed Races will be in front of the American Legion building on Water Street.

Saturday will start with a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge #317, 555 Otto St., and a two-person golf scramble at 10 a.m. at Camas Prairie Park.

Registration for Saturday’s Grand Parade will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Resource Center, 2409 Jefferson St. The parade will start in Uptown at 1 p.m. and conclude downtown about 3 p.m.

Following the parade, The Production Alliance will host the inaugural Rhody Family Reunion at Jefferson County Memorial Athletic Field, 550 Washington St.

On Sunday morning, Jefferson Healthcare’s Rhody Run 12K race will start at 9 a.m. and the 5K race will start at 9:15 a.m.

Both races will be at Fort Worden Historical State Park with parking and shuttle service from the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Rhody Scholarship 18-hole Best Ball golf tournament will tee off at 10 a.m. at Camas Prairie Park.

For more information, including the full schedule, visit www.rhodyfestival.org.

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.